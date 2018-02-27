All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 12331 Overpond Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
12331 Overpond Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

12331 Overpond Way

12331 Overpond Way · (301) 760-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 12331 Overpond Way · Avail. Jul 15

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood. Amazing for entertaining with its XL formal living room and formal dining room. Gourmet stainless steel and granite eat-in kitchen open to the large family room with a large breakfast bar and walkout to the balcony. Spoiling, luxurious master suite with attached master bath and a custom walk-in closet. Enjoy other GREAT FEATURES.. skylights, newer hardwood floors, newer designer baths, two car garage, mud/laundry room with an extra fridge and custom storage, dual zone heating/cooling. Welcome home.

(RLNE5854046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12331 Overpond Way have any available units?
12331 Overpond Way has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12331 Overpond Way have?
Some of 12331 Overpond Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12331 Overpond Way currently offering any rent specials?
12331 Overpond Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12331 Overpond Way pet-friendly?
No, 12331 Overpond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 12331 Overpond Way offer parking?
Yes, 12331 Overpond Way does offer parking.
Does 12331 Overpond Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12331 Overpond Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12331 Overpond Way have a pool?
No, 12331 Overpond Way does not have a pool.
Does 12331 Overpond Way have accessible units?
No, 12331 Overpond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12331 Overpond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12331 Overpond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12331 Overpond Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12331 Overpond Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12331 Overpond Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity