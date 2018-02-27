All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:48 PM

10843 DEBORAH DRIVE

10843 Deborah Drive · (301) 523-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10843 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tenant occupied until the end of June. Schedule showing online with 1 day Advance notice required so the tenant will be home for showing. All visitors must wear masks, shoe covers and follow COVID guideline while touring this property. Lead paint free! Beautiful townhouse on quiet Cul-De-Sac. Updated bathrooms, hardwood floors on 1st & 2nd level, renovated KT including granite KT counter, some newer appliances, huge deck overlooking trees, spacious living room and dinning room. Winston Churchill school cluster, close to shopping. copy of driver's license, 2 pay stubs with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have any available units?
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have?
Some of 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10843 DEBORAH DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity