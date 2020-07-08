10801 WHITERIM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, large end unit with loads of space - vaulted ceilings, back deck, front balcony, oversized garage, and two fireplaces. Townhome is 2 BR + large loft, 2.5BA. (3rd BR can easily be configured in lower level for guests or addtional family members.) Tucked within the tidy and convenient neighborhood. Quiet and known for its delightful Potomac location. Woodrock is a wooded residential development, consisting of single family homes and townhomes. Located just steps from the C&O Canal National Historical Park, Billy Goat Trail, and Old Anglers Inn. The community is in the school district served by Carderock Springs Elementary, Pyle Middle School and Walt Whitman High School. Welcome home. CALL OR TEXT FOR VIRTUAL SHOWINGS - Dana Rice 202-669-6908.