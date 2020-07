Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse hot tub tennis court

The best! Walk to Churchill HS, Cabin John MS, Bells Mill ES. Many updates. Large kitchen w/stainless appliances. Master bath w/jet tub n separated shower, family room w/ fireplace, recreation room and a bath in basement. Energy saving windows and patio door. Hardwood floor throughout. New washer and dryer.Tennis court and ballfield near by. Bus and shopping centers. Available July 1, 2019.