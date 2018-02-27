10233 NORTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.99 Acres of land and a Large Colonial 5 Bedroom Home (4535 Sq Ft above ground and 1190 Sq Ft). The views are amazing and will take your breath away from any angle from the front to the back. Amazing stone patio and hardscaping off the back of the house is a great space for entertaining. This large home offers character and charm of a quality built custom home with beautiful hardwoods on main and upper levels, spacious rooms and 4 wood burning fireplaces and enough open space to do as you wish. There is a spacious walk up attic. Driving up to the property you will be in awe of the well buffered lot by beautiful massive trees and landscaping with a circular driveway that leads to this stately home.The accessory building was used as a barn, perfect for additional work space, craft area, or garden house although gardening. What a prestigious address and home that you can truly call home. Best call the movers!! All of the mowing and landscaping will be taken care of by the Owner. Your next move? Call for a private showing!!