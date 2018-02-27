All apartments in Potomac
10233 NORTON ROAD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:32 PM

10233 NORTON ROAD

10233 Norton Road · (301) 208-2288
Location

10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.99 Acres of land and a Large Colonial 5 Bedroom Home (4535 Sq Ft above ground and 1190 Sq Ft). The views are amazing and will take your breath away from any angle from the front to the back. Amazing stone patio and hardscaping off the back of the house is a great space for entertaining. This large home offers character and charm of a quality built custom home with beautiful hardwoods on main and upper levels, spacious rooms and 4 wood burning fireplaces and enough open space to do as you wish. There is a spacious walk up attic. Driving up to the property you will be in awe of the well buffered lot by beautiful massive trees and landscaping with a circular driveway that leads to this stately home.The accessory building was used as a barn, perfect for additional work space, craft area, or garden house although gardening. What a prestigious address and home that you can truly call home. Best call the movers!! All of the mowing and landscaping will be taken care of by the Owner. Your next move? Call for a private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have any available units?
10233 NORTON ROAD has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10233 NORTON ROAD have?
Some of 10233 NORTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10233 NORTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10233 NORTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 NORTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10233 NORTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10233 NORTON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10233 NORTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 10233 NORTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10233 NORTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10233 NORTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10233 NORTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10233 NORTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
