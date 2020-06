Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath townhouse with hard wood floors on main level and newer carpet in the other floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and sunny eat-in area. One assigned parking space and 1 unassigned parking area. Fenced in backyard with a deck. Close easy access to Montgomery Mall (with shops, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling and more) plus Metro Bus, I-270 and the Beltway!