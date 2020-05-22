17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated playground carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

GREAT CONDITION!!! interior just painted, new carpet and flooring, large rooms, and closets, Large table space area off kitchen, large finished walk out basement with large rear yard. Right next to updated tot lot and tons of green space. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.