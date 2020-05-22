All apartments in Poolesville
17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD

17531 Kohlhoss Road · No Longer Available
Location

17531 Kohlhoss Road, Poolesville, MD 20837

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
GREAT CONDITION!!! interior just painted, new carpet and flooring, large rooms, and closets, Large table space area off kitchen, large finished walk out basement with large rear yard. Right next to updated tot lot and tons of green space. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have any available units?
17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poolesville, MD.
What amenities does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have?
Some of 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poolesville.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD offer parking?
No, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have a pool?
No, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17531 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

