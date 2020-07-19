807 Olympic Square

Amenities
BRAND NEW and available immediately for a SHORTER term lease (7 months), AND at a reduced rental rate is this beautiful brand new apartment in Aberdeen, Maryland!
WHERE:
Residences of Summerlin is a brand new community providing upscale living in the heart of Aberdeen Maryland.
LOCATION:
Location is in the prominent area of Harford County with easy access to Route 95 and Pulaski Highway.
This is a secure building with access only to residents.
APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:
A wide and beautiful INTERIOR open stairway leads to this gorgeous two bed/two bath apartment is on the 3RD and TOP FLOOR where any sounds outside of this apartment are practically nonexistent.
This is spacious living with a lovely balcony and sliding glass doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood plank flooring, and a full-size washer and dryer.
AMENITIES:
Amenities include a beautiful clubhouse, business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room, playground, and a sparkling outdoor pool with splash pad.
(Upon approval of application and background check)
Tenant pays:
$1300/ month + $1300 Security Deposit
Heat
Electric and Cable
Monthly pet fees and pet deposit (if applicable)