807 Olympic Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW and available immediately for a SHORTER term lease (7 months), AND at a reduced rental rate is this beautiful brand new apartment in Aberdeen, Maryland!

WHERE:

Residences of Summerlin is a brand new community providing upscale living in the heart of Aberdeen Maryland.

LOCATION:

Location is in the prominent area of Harford County with easy access to Route 95 and Pulaski Highway.

This is a secure building with access only to residents.



APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:

A wide and beautiful INTERIOR open stairway leads to this gorgeous two bed/two bath apartment is on the 3RD and TOP FLOOR where any sounds outside of this apartment are practically nonexistent.

This is spacious living with a lovely balcony and sliding glass doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood plank flooring, and a full-size washer and dryer.

AMENITIES:

Amenities include a beautiful clubhouse, business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room, playground, and a sparkling outdoor pool with splash pad.



(Upon approval of application and background check)

Tenant pays:

$1300/ month + $1300 Security Deposit

Heat

Electric and Cable

Monthly pet fees and pet deposit (if applicable)