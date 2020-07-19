All apartments in Perryman
Find more places like 807 Olympic Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perryman, MD
/
807 Olympic Square
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

807 Olympic Square

807 Olympic Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

807 Olympic Sq, Perryman, MD 21001
Old Philadelphia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW and available immediately for a SHORTER term lease (7 months), AND at a reduced rental rate is this beautiful brand new apartment in Aberdeen, Maryland!
WHERE:
Residences of Summerlin is a brand new community providing upscale living in the heart of Aberdeen Maryland.
LOCATION:
Location is in the prominent area of Harford County with easy access to Route 95 and Pulaski Highway.
This is a secure building with access only to residents.

APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:
A wide and beautiful INTERIOR open stairway leads to this gorgeous two bed/two bath apartment is on the 3RD and TOP FLOOR where any sounds outside of this apartment are practically nonexistent.
This is spacious living with a lovely balcony and sliding glass doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood plank flooring, and a full-size washer and dryer.
AMENITIES:
Amenities include a beautiful clubhouse, business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room, playground, and a sparkling outdoor pool with splash pad.

(Upon approval of application and background check)
Tenant pays:
$1300/ month + $1300 Security Deposit
Heat
Electric and Cable
Monthly pet fees and pet deposit (if applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Olympic Square have any available units?
807 Olympic Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perryman, MD.
What amenities does 807 Olympic Square have?
Some of 807 Olympic Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Olympic Square currently offering any rent specials?
807 Olympic Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Olympic Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Olympic Square is pet friendly.
Does 807 Olympic Square offer parking?
No, 807 Olympic Square does not offer parking.
Does 807 Olympic Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Olympic Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Olympic Square have a pool?
Yes, 807 Olympic Square has a pool.
Does 807 Olympic Square have accessible units?
No, 807 Olympic Square does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Olympic Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Olympic Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Olympic Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Olympic Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir
Perryman, MD 21017

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDWilmington, DEOdenton, MD
Newark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDRiverside, MDAberdeen, MDEdgewood, MDHavre de Grace, MDBel Air North, MDJoppatowne, MD
Bel Air, MDBowleys Quarters, MDMiddle River, MDWhite Marsh, MDChestertown, MDPerry Hall, MDRossville, MDEdgemere, MDNorth East, MDRosedale, MDCarney, MDOverlea, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County