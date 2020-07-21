All apartments in Perryman
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1961 Mitchell Drive

1961 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Mitchell Drive, Perryman, MD 21001
Perryman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Aberdeen, MD - This property offers a newly renovated kitchen with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. This property also offers a large living room with a gas fireplace, separate dinning room, hardwood floors throughout, large deck, 2 car garage, full size washer & dryer and much much more. This is a must see!!! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Close to APG, 95, shopping , dining and much more

(RLNE5134205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

