1961 Mitchell Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Aberdeen, MD - This property offers a newly renovated kitchen with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. This property also offers a large living room with a gas fireplace, separate dinning room, hardwood floors throughout, large deck, 2 car garage, full size washer & dryer and much much more. This is a must see!!! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Close to APG, 95, shopping , dining and much more



