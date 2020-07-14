All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Cub Hill Apartments

11 Spring Towne Cir · (501) 209-4110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter code 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Location

11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L003002A · Avail. Jul 15

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L004001D · Avail. Aug 15

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit L001001C · Avail. Oct 15

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cub Hill Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
A unique suburban community with 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in Parkville near the Beltway and Park-n-Ride. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, and major thoroughfares - everything you need is within your neighborhood at Cub Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cub Hill Apartments have any available units?
Cub Hill Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does Cub Hill Apartments have?
Some of Cub Hill Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cub Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cub Hill Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter code 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Is Cub Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cub Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cub Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cub Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Cub Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cub Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cub Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cub Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Cub Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cub Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cub Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cub Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
