Cub Hill Apartments

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.