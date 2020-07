Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Just listed! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Nottingham single family home! Light-filled foyer makes way to living room with woodburning fireplace and access to side covered deck; hardwoods on first floor living areas and tile in kitchen. New stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned! Deck will be restained, yard reseeded when weather permits. Also listed for sale.