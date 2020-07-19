All apartments in Perry Hall
5 Cashell Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Cashell Court

5 Cashell Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Cashell Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath house is located right in the heat of Nottingham.Close to White Marsh Mall and Perry Hall Schools. This house features wall to wall carpeting throughout the house. The property is newly renovated. It has a big dining room that leads into the family room. The property has 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom having its own bathroom. The basement was used as another apartment perfect for a bed and a living space. Also has a bathroom in the basement. This house is a must see! Ready for rent NOW! $50 application fee for credit and background check. BRHP vouchers accepted. This property is in an opportunity area!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $49, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Cashell Court have any available units?
5 Cashell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 5 Cashell Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Cashell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Cashell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Cashell Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Cashell Court offer parking?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not offer parking.
Does 5 Cashell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Cashell Court have a pool?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Cashell Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Cashell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Cashell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Cashell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
