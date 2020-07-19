5 Cashell Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 3 bath house is located right in the heat of Nottingham.Close to White Marsh Mall and Perry Hall Schools. This house features wall to wall carpeting throughout the house. The property is newly renovated. It has a big dining room that leads into the family room. The property has 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom having its own bathroom. The basement was used as another apartment perfect for a bed and a living space. Also has a bathroom in the basement. This house is a must see! Ready for rent NOW! $50 application fee for credit and background check. BRHP vouchers accepted. This property is in an opportunity area!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $49, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.