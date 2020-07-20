All apartments in Perry Hall
48 POWDERVIEW COURT
48 POWDERVIEW COURT

48 Powder View Ct · No Longer Available
Location

48 Powder View Ct, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath town home! NO HOA! New carpet and paint throughout! New stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private bathroom. Walk out level lower level is completely finished and offers a wood burning fireplace! Enjoy spring and summer evenings on your deck. Home backs to woods for added privacy. Come check this one out now before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have any available units?
48 POWDERVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have?
Some of 48 POWDERVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 POWDERVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
48 POWDERVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 POWDERVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 48 POWDERVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 POWDERVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
