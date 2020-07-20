48 POWDERVIEW COURT

FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath town home! NO HOA! New carpet and paint throughout! New stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private bathroom. Walk out level lower level is completely finished and offers a wood burning fireplace! Enjoy spring and summer evenings on your deck. Home backs to woods for added privacy. Come check this one out now before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
