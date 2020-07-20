48 POWDERVIEW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath town home! NO HOA! New carpet and paint throughout! New stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private bathroom. Walk out level lower level is completely finished and offers a wood burning fireplace! Enjoy spring and summer evenings on your deck. Home backs to woods for added privacy. Come check this one out now before it's gone!