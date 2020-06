Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen has granite counters, plenty of counter space and opens to the dining area. Sun room /mud room off kitchen leads to rear yard. The living room is spacious, has tons of light and has a cute entrance alcove. Expansive master bedroom suite in the upper level complete with a full bath and 2 closets! Lower level has rec room with a pellet stove which warms the entire house. Convenient location!