Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

It's pretty much the perfect rental. Completely renovated with a wonderful open floor plan and beautiful, brand new kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms add to a sense of spaciousness. Cozy gas fireplace in the finished basement. It backs to the original community farm house for privacy, and the location has easy access to all major commuter routes. Plus, it's just minutes from Historic Annapolis.