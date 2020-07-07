633 ADMIRAL DRIVE

Beautiful 2 BR/2BA condo. One of the largest units. Only 1 flight up! Spacious floor plan. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Private balcony overlooking trees. Large master bedroom w/ bath. Crown moulding throughout. Just minutes from Historic Annapolis and Medical Center with easy access to Rts. 50 and 97. Community offers pool/fitness center. Washer and dryer in unit. Rent includes all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
