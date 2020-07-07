All apartments in Parole
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

633 ADMIRAL DRIVE

633 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

633 Admiral Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 BR/2BA condo. One of the largest units. Only 1 flight up! Spacious floor plan. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Private balcony overlooking trees. Large master bedroom w/ bath. Crown moulding throughout. Just minutes from Historic Annapolis and Medical Center with easy access to Rts. 50 and 97. Community offers pool/fitness center. Washer and dryer in unit. Rent includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have any available units?
633 ADMIRAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have?
Some of 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 ADMIRAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

