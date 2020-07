Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Great second floor unit backing to woods, available for lease. Enjoy community pool, tennis courts, fitness room & more! Easy commute location, yet close to downtown Annapolis & the Mall. Open and spacious with lots of natural light. Breakfast bar kitchen, very large master bedroom with Bay window, bath and walk-in closet. Neutral flooring and paint color through-out! Good credit required, no pets & no smoking. Owner is a licensed agent in state of Maryland.