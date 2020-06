Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

...ANNAPOLIS HOME .. ON ONE ACRE WOODED AND PRIVATE LOT... HAS DECK AND A COVERED PORCH.. HAS A VERY LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH SUPER BATH AND B I G WALK IN CLOSET.. LARGE FAMILY ROOM .. SUPER LARGE BASEMENT..PLUS IT HAS 3 CAR GARAGE... .. IT'S VACANT AND READY TO GO.... PLEASE DRIVE BY THE HOME AND MAKE AN APPT. TO SEE IT , VIRTUAL TOUR..... ...TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT,. SORRY , NO PETS.. 2 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED