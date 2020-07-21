All apartments in Parole
521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

521 Captain John Brice Way · No Longer Available
Location

521 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Price Reduction!Welcome home to the sought-after Tidewater Colony of Annapolis. This spacious 3-level Townhouse is ready for your personal touches. Upper Level has Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and master bath suite with shower stall and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on upper level with another full bathroom. Main level has sprawling kitchen combining eating/dining/cooking areas for great entertaining that lead to rear deck through sliding glass doors. In the winter, relax by the gas fireplace. Half-bath on main level. Lower level is convenient with full bath, bedroom or family room, kitchenette, and 2 separate entrances - one in the front, one onto rear patio. One car garage has entrance into lower level. This place has it ALL!Also for SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have any available units?
521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have?
Some of 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offers parking.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have a pool?
No, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have accessible units?
No, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
