521 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Price Reduction!Welcome home to the sought-after Tidewater Colony of Annapolis. This spacious 3-level Townhouse is ready for your personal touches. Upper Level has Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and master bath suite with shower stall and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on upper level with another full bathroom. Main level has sprawling kitchen combining eating/dining/cooking areas for great entertaining that lead to rear deck through sliding glass doors. In the winter, relax by the gas fireplace. Half-bath on main level. Lower level is convenient with full bath, bedroom or family room, kitchenette, and 2 separate entrances - one in the front, one onto rear patio. One car garage has entrance into lower level. This place has it ALL!Also for SALE.