Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

370 Severn Rd

370 Severn Road · No Longer Available
Location

370 Severn Road, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Annapolis, MD Home For Rent - Property Id: 158649

Beach Accessible. 2 BR/1.5 BA unfurnished fully-insulated Smoke-Free 2-story cozy cottage for rent in the Annapolis gated community of Epping Forest. Features working wood-burning fireplace in living room, 2 BR 1 full bath + 1 half bath; new carpeting in living room, new energy-efficient windows; fully restored working fireplace, kitchen with 3 year-old appliances (dishwasher, new stove with build-in microwave, refrigerator/freezer. Parking for up to 3 vehicles. Tenant pays rent + all utilities; responsible for ground maintenance. Epping Forest offers beach access and community clubhouse. Please contact us via Turbotenant. We'llrespond ASAP. Rent is $1650.00/mo.
Adult, house-broken/fully potty-trained pets considered on case-by case basis. Pet deposit required. Upon approval, $45 per month additional per- pet fee + $50 refundable pet deposit returned upon satisfactory walk-through at conclusion of tenancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158649
Property Id 158649

(RLNE5443139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Severn Rd have any available units?
370 Severn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 370 Severn Rd have?
Some of 370 Severn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Severn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
370 Severn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Severn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Severn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 370 Severn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 370 Severn Rd offers parking.
Does 370 Severn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Severn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Severn Rd have a pool?
No, 370 Severn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 370 Severn Rd have accessible units?
No, 370 Severn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Severn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Severn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Severn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Severn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
