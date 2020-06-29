370 Severn Rd

Amenities

Beach Accessible. 2 BR/1.5 BA unfurnished fully-insulated Smoke-Free 2-story cozy cottage for rent in the Annapolis gated community of Epping Forest. Features working wood-burning fireplace in living room, 2 BR 1 full bath + 1 half bath; new carpeting in living room, new energy-efficient windows; fully restored working fireplace, kitchen with 3 year-old appliances (dishwasher, new stove with build-in microwave, refrigerator/freezer. Parking for up to 3 vehicles. Tenant pays rent + all utilities; responsible for ground maintenance. Epping Forest offers beach access and community clubhouse. Please contact us via Turbotenant. We'llrespond ASAP. Rent is $1650.00/mo.

Adult, house-broken/fully potty-trained pets considered on case-by case basis. Pet deposit required. Upon approval, $45 per month additional per- pet fee + $50 refundable pet deposit returned upon satisfactory walk-through at conclusion of tenancy.

