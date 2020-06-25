All apartments in Parole
32 Harbour Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32 Harbour Heights Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available May 1st. Give yourself a Break! Love living in this Spacious, Contemporary, Turn-Key condo only 3 miles from Church Circle! Open floor concept: Hardwood Floors - Living & Dining Area; Plantation Shutters and Blinds throughout; Eat-in Kitchen includes 42" cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Granite Counters & Island, and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Enjoy relaxing on deck off kitchen, mingled among the shade trees. Foyer entry with Coat Closet and Half Bath. Owner bedroom is Spacious and Bright with: Vaulted Ceiling, Double Windows, Walk-in Closet and En-Suite Bath with Double Vanities. Front loader Washer/Dryer on Bedroom Level. Plenty of closets for storage. Convenient Location. Close to Major Routes. Parking for 2 cars is included. Shrub care & Snow removal is performed by Condo Assn. Owners would like to rent this condo partially furnished if possible. Items they would like to leave: bed, nightstands, double dresser in Owner Bedroom. Deck furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have?
Some of 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
