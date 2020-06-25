32 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE

Amenities

Available May 1st. Give yourself a Break! Love living in this Spacious, Contemporary, Turn-Key condo only 3 miles from Church Circle! Open floor concept: Hardwood Floors - Living & Dining Area; Plantation Shutters and Blinds throughout; Eat-in Kitchen includes 42" cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Granite Counters & Island, and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Enjoy relaxing on deck off kitchen, mingled among the shade trees. Foyer entry with Coat Closet and Half Bath. Owner bedroom is Spacious and Bright with: Vaulted Ceiling, Double Windows, Walk-in Closet and En-Suite Bath with Double Vanities. Front loader Washer/Dryer on Bedroom Level. Plenty of closets for storage. Convenient Location. Close to Major Routes. Parking for 2 cars is included. Shrub care & Snow removal is performed by Condo Assn. Owners would like to rent this condo partially furnished if possible. Items they would like to leave: bed, nightstands, double dresser in Owner Bedroom. Deck furniture.