All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 2816 BERTH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
2816 BERTH TERRACE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

2816 BERTH TERRACE

2816 Berth Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parole
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2816 Berth Terrace, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
garage
This lovely well kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home, is located in the sought after Heritage Harbour 55+ Community and will be available for rent beginning July 1, 2019. The home sits on a Beautiful Quiet Court, and it is just a short walk to the Community Clubhouse. The Community offers many amenities like a Large billiard room, Recreation Center, Indoor and Outdoor pool and even has an Exercise room, just to name a few reasons to live here. This home has Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Large Bedrooms, Open Floor plan, Private Driveway and a 1 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have any available units?
2816 BERTH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have?
Some of 2816 BERTH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 BERTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2816 BERTH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 BERTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2816 BERTH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2816 BERTH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 BERTH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2816 BERTH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2816 BERTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 BERTH TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 BERTH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 BERTH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms
Parole Accessible ApartmentsParole Apartments with Balcony
Parole Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University