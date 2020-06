Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool internet access

Welcome to Riva Commons! This 2 bedroom condo is cable ready, has access to high-speed internet, a private balcony, a washer and dryer in the unit and a community in-ground pool! What's not to love? Also, if you have a furry, four-legged companion, they are welcome too! Easy access to Rt. 50 and 97 and shopping and dining are within walking distance. Schedule your showing today!