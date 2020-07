Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely updated and spacious 2bd 2bath with fireplace - very quiet and private location. Patio ground level opens to wooded view. Two large bedrooms may serve as dual masters. New efficient heat and hot water systems help keep utility costs down. Conveniently located near downtown Annapolis, hospital and major highways to DC and Balt.