Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf41b2b0f0 ----

Top level condo with 2 bedroom loft, 2 baths in the Rivergate community of Annapolis. Great condo with an open plan layout, stainless appliances, and a spacious loft. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Large balcony. Easy access to Rt 50 and a 5-minute drive to downtown. Water included.



Pet Information

Cat : Yes

Small Dog : Yes

Other pet allowed : Yes

Large dog : Yes