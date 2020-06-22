All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8318 Bon Air Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8318 Bon Air Rd
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

8318 Bon Air Rd

8318 Bon Air Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8318 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/10/19 2 bedroom townhome in the Hillendale area of Parkville with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout. The finished basement includes a laundry room with washer/dryer and a 1/2 bath. Fenced backyard offers a storage shed. Convenient to Perring Parkway and I695 as well as public transportation.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5018667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Bon Air Rd have any available units?
8318 Bon Air Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8318 Bon Air Rd have?
Some of 8318 Bon Air Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Bon Air Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Bon Air Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Bon Air Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 Bon Air Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8318 Bon Air Rd offer parking?
No, 8318 Bon Air Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8318 Bon Air Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8318 Bon Air Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Bon Air Rd have a pool?
No, 8318 Bon Air Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Bon Air Rd have accessible units?
No, 8318 Bon Air Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Bon Air Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8318 Bon Air Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College