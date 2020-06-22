1604 Melby CT

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2.5Bathroom home in Parkville - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 2.5 Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of closet space in each room. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Mater bedroom features an spacious modern ensuite. Large fenced yard. Landlord pays for water.
Voucher Holders Accepted
Call or text Jay 7182079541
(RLNE5272025)