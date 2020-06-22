All apartments in Parkville
1604 Melby CT
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1604 Melby CT

1604 Melby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Melby Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2.5Bathroom home in Parkville - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 2.5 Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of closet space in each room. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Mater bedroom features an spacious modern ensuite. Large fenced yard. Landlord pays for water.
Voucher Holders Accepted
Call or text Jay 7182079541

(RLNE5272025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Melby CT have any available units?
1604 Melby CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Melby CT have?
Some of 1604 Melby CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Melby CT currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Melby CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Melby CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Melby CT is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Melby CT offer parking?
No, 1604 Melby CT does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Melby CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Melby CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Melby CT have a pool?
No, 1604 Melby CT does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Melby CT have accessible units?
No, 1604 Melby CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Melby CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Melby CT has units with dishwashers.
