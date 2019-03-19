Living room with carpeting. separate dining room. Large galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and also a full bath with stand up shower. Second floor has the potential for 3 bedrooms and also a second full bath. There is also an open area that can be used for office space. There is a large unfinished basement with a third large full bath. Large covered sun patio off the kitchen which leads to a large partially fenced back yard.
Visit www.cantonmanagement.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Willow Avenue have any available units?
9 Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 9 Willow Avenue have?
Some of 9 Willow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Willow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.