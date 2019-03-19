All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 9 Willow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
9 Willow Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Willow Avenue

9 Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9 Willow Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Living room with carpeting. separate dining room. Large galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and also a full bath with stand up shower. Second floor has the potential for 3 bedrooms and also a second full bath. There is also an open area that can be used for office space. There is a large unfinished basement with a third large full bath. Large covered sun patio off the kitchen which leads to a large partially fenced back yard.

Visit www.cantonmanagement.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Willow Avenue have any available units?
9 Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 9 Willow Avenue have?
Some of 9 Willow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Willow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 Willow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 9 Willow Avenue offer parking?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9 Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Willow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 2 BedroomsOverlea 3 Bedrooms
Overlea Apartments with GarageOverlea Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Overlea Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College