Last updated September 3 2019

8612 Fowler Ave

8612 Fowler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8612 Fowler Avenue, Overlea, MD 21234
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Updated exterior and interior photos will be posted 9/1!* *Available 9/15 or sooner for the right tenants!*

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom single family home, perfect for families or professionals who are looking for a quiet area to call home! This home has been meticulously cared for and has several updates to ensure your comfort. With woods on one side of the home and a huge fenced backyard giving you space from your neighbors, you won't find a more private home for rent in the area. The driveway fits two cars, with ample additional street parking.

The main level features hardwood flooring and tons of natural light. The living room boasts a gorgeous bay window and lots of closet space. The kitchen features some newer appliances from 2013 and direct access to the backyard. Your formal dining room leads to the large, recently refinished deck which is perfect for grilling or entertaining! The massive, fully fenced backyard is the perfect playspace for children and pets, and features a large shed with electricity.

All three bedrooms are located on the main floor for your convenience. The Master Suite features a private, full bathroom with a walk-in, glass-front shower with double rainfall shower heads. The second and third bedroom have easy access to the shared hall bathroom with a full tub. Both bathrooms were entirely renovated in 2016!

The massive over 500 sqft finished basement features a gas fireplace and is great for entertainment. The washer, dryer, and half bathroom are found in the unfinished workspace off of the main room. There's more closet space than you could dream of! HVAC was completely replaced in 2019!

Easy access to 695, Belair Rd, and Harford Rd for an abundance of shopping and restaurants.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, water, cable, grass cutting, and/or snow removal.
Security deposit is one month's rent.
Minimum lease is 1 year.
Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with $200 nonrefundable pet deposit and $50 per month total pet fee.
Owner is willing to leave the pool table and dining room furniture in the home for additional flat fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

