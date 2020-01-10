6104 Springwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath all Brick Colonial House for Rent in Baltimore County. House is coming to the end of a major upgrade process with new or upgraded kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, windows, electrical, HVAC, lighting, appliances, and more. Cats and SMALL dogs ok with additional security deposit. Rent is $1695 / month with 1 month security deposit for qualified renters with good references payable before occupancy.



House upgrades are scheduled to be completed in December and house will be available January 1, 2020. All viewings of this property are by appointment only after a pre-qualifying phone interview. Please call or text Bruce for questions or to schedule a visit. 443-326-6132.