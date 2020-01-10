All apartments in Overlea
Overlea, MD
6104 Springwood Ct
Last updated January 10 2020

6104 Springwood Ct

6104 Springwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Springwood Court, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath all Brick Colonial House for Rent in Baltimore County. House is coming to the end of a major upgrade process with new or upgraded kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, windows, electrical, HVAC, lighting, appliances, and more. Cats and SMALL dogs ok with additional security deposit. Rent is $1695 / month with 1 month security deposit for qualified renters with good references payable before occupancy.

House upgrades are scheduled to be completed in December and house will be available January 1, 2020. All viewings of this property are by appointment only after a pre-qualifying phone interview. Please call or text Bruce for questions or to schedule a visit. 443-326-6132.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Springwood Ct have any available units?
6104 Springwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 6104 Springwood Ct have?
Some of 6104 Springwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Springwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Springwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Springwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 Springwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Springwood Ct offers parking.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 Springwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct have a pool?
No, 6104 Springwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6104 Springwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Springwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 Springwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6104 Springwood Ct has units with air conditioning.

