5627 Whitby Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom End of group home available on February 1, 2019. Come and view this gorgeous home! Features hardwood flooring, updated 1.5 bathroom, beautiful kitchen with tile back splash, inclusive of all major appliances, with granite countertops and breakfast bar with drop lights, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, finished basement, huge backyard with outdoor deck, great for entertaining guests. Also has a parking area at the back! Closely located to Towson and White Marsh and near great restaurants, shopping center, parks and more!



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit