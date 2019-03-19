All apartments in Overlea
5627 Whitby Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5627 Whitby Rd

5627 Whitby Road · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Whitby Road, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom End of group home available on February 1, 2019. Come and view this gorgeous home! Features hardwood flooring, updated 1.5 bathroom, beautiful kitchen with tile back splash, inclusive of all major appliances, with granite countertops and breakfast bar with drop lights, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, finished basement, huge backyard with outdoor deck, great for entertaining guests. Also has a parking area at the back! Closely located to Towson and White Marsh and near great restaurants, shopping center, parks and more!

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Whitby Rd have any available units?
5627 Whitby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 5627 Whitby Rd have?
Some of 5627 Whitby Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Whitby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Whitby Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Whitby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Whitby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Whitby Rd does offer parking.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Whitby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd have a pool?
No, 5627 Whitby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd have accessible units?
No, 5627 Whitby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Whitby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5627 Whitby Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5627 Whitby Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
