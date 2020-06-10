All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 19 Grandee Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
19 Grandee Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

19 Grandee Ct

19 Grandee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

19 Grandee Court, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Town Home in Nottingham - Property Id: 295714

EOG Townhome in Nottingham features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. You enter the carpeted living room with lots of natural light. As you walk through the living room into the kitchen area, you will find your first-floor powder room. The updated kitchen and dining room area offer new flooring and new patio door leading to the wood deck. The kitchen features an updated electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, pantry and island. The lower level features a spacious family room and a new 2nd powder room. The lower level also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The upper level contains all 3 carpeted bedrooms and the full Jack and Jill bathroom that can be accessed from the hall and master bedroom. HOA fees and Sewer utility included in the rent. Central AC. All electric, no gas charges. Security deposit required. Application fee applies.
410-668-8309
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295714
Property Id 295714

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Grandee Ct have any available units?
19 Grandee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 19 Grandee Ct have?
Some of 19 Grandee Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Grandee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19 Grandee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Grandee Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19 Grandee Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 19 Grandee Ct offer parking?
No, 19 Grandee Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19 Grandee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Grandee Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Grandee Ct have a pool?
No, 19 Grandee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19 Grandee Ct have accessible units?
No, 19 Grandee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Grandee Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Grandee Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Grandee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Grandee Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 3 BedroomsOverlea Apartments with Balcony
Overlea Apartments with Washer-DryerOverlea Dog Friendly Apartments
Overlea Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College