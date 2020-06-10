19 Grandee Ct

Amenities

EOG Townhome in Nottingham features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. You enter the carpeted living room with lots of natural light. As you walk through the living room into the kitchen area, you will find your first-floor powder room. The updated kitchen and dining room area offer new flooring and new patio door leading to the wood deck. The kitchen features an updated electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, pantry and island. The lower level features a spacious family room and a new 2nd powder room. The lower level also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The upper level contains all 3 carpeted bedrooms and the full Jack and Jill bathroom that can be accessed from the hall and master bedroom. HOA fees and Sewer utility included in the rent. Central AC. All electric, no gas charges. Security deposit required. Application fee applies.

No Pets Allowed



