4401 OAK HILL ROAD

This 3 BR 1.5 BA semi-detached house is available for rent. Rent amount includes All Utilities and Cable Internet. Min lease is 1 year with an option to renew. House is located in a very quiet community on a large 1 acre lot and has a private swimming pool. Owners who live in the main house on the property, take care of the yard and pool. Rental house was completely rebuilt in 2012 and everything inside is new. Main floor consists of a Great Room (kitchen, living and dining rooms combo), smaller bedroom and half-bath. Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lots of closet and storage space. New 2-in-1 Washer/ Dryer. Pets are allowed on case-by-case basis. Owners next door have a very friendly Golden Retriever. Security Deposit (1,700) and 1st month rent are required at the signing of the lease. Verification of income, credit, criminal and eviction records are required. 3 metro stations are within 15 min drive: Rockville, Shady Grove and Glenmont. ICC Rt 200 entrance is within 4 min drive. Please check virtual floor plan at https://tour.truplace.com/property/92/85411/?fbclid=IwAR0C_30waH8fl61xoX1RS3ajlrrp5JqchH-5yDDegC3fXpM2b41bPR6INMM