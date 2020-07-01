All apartments in Olney
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

4401 OAK HILL ROAD

4401 Oak Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Oak Hill Road, Olney, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
This 3 BR 1.5 BA semi-detached house is available for rent. Rent amount includes All Utilities and Cable Internet. Min lease is 1 year with an option to renew. House is located in a very quiet community on a large 1 acre lot and has a private swimming pool. Owners who live in the main house on the property, take care of the yard and pool. Rental house was completely rebuilt in 2012 and everything inside is new. Main floor consists of a Great Room (kitchen, living and dining rooms combo), smaller bedroom and half-bath. Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lots of closet and storage space. New 2-in-1 Washer/ Dryer. Pets are allowed on case-by-case basis. Owners next door have a very friendly Golden Retriever. Security Deposit (1,700) and 1st month rent are required at the signing of the lease. Verification of income, credit, criminal and eviction records are required. 3 metro stations are within 15 min drive: Rockville, Shady Grove and Glenmont. ICC Rt 200 entrance is within 4 min drive. Please check virtual floor plan at https://tour.truplace.com/property/92/85411/?fbclid=IwAR0C_30waH8fl61xoX1RS3ajlrrp5JqchH-5yDDegC3fXpM2b41bPR6INMM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have any available units?
4401 OAK HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have?
Some of 4401 OAK HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 OAK HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4401 OAK HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 OAK HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 OAK HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 OAK HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

