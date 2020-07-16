All apartments in Olney
Find more places like 3044 O HARA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olney, MD
/
3044 O HARA PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3044 O HARA PLACE

3044 Ohara Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olney
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3044 Ohara Place, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely 4 bedroom rental is available 2/1/2019. It is close to public transportation, shopping and in the heart of Olney. Please contact leasing agent Ellen Coleman to ask any questions. 301-538-4049

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have any available units?
3044 O HARA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3044 O HARA PLACE have?
Some of 3044 O HARA PLACE's amenities include microwave, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 O HARA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3044 O HARA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 O HARA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE offer parking?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have a pool?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3044 O HARA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104
Olney, MD 20832

Similar Pages

Olney 1 BedroomsOlney 2 Bedrooms
Olney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlney Dog Friendly Apartments
Olney Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAOdenton, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MDFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia