This lovely 4 bedroom rental is available 2/1/2019. It is close to public transportation, shopping and in the heart of Olney. Please contact leasing agent Ellen Coleman to ask any questions. 301-538-4049
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3044 O HARA PLACE have any available units?
3044 O HARA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3044 O HARA PLACE have?
Some of 3044 O HARA PLACE's amenities include microwave, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 O HARA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3044 O HARA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.