All apartments in Olney
Find more places like 2258 Winter Garden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olney, MD
/
2258 Winter Garden Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2258 Winter Garden Way

2258 Winter Garden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olney
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2258 Winter Garden Way, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2258 Winter Garden Way Available 08/01/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Garage! - Available July 1, 2019. Welcome home to your beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in highly sought after Olney! Main level features open kitchen, separate living room and dining area, half bath, hard wood floors, and access to deck. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms, one full bath, and master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Downtstairs you will find a fully finished basement that walks out to fenced-in yard. Detached garage and driveway fits up to 3 cars! Home is tucked away on a quiet, tree lined street minutes to the ICC!

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@Streamlinemanagement.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Min 12 month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)
*Tenant is responsible for lawn care

To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have any available units?
2258 Winter Garden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 2258 Winter Garden Way have?
Some of 2258 Winter Garden Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Winter Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Winter Garden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Winter Garden Way pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Winter Garden Way offers parking.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have a pool?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Winter Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 Winter Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104
Olney, MD 20832

Similar Pages

Olney 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlney 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olney 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOlney Dog Friendly Apartments
Olney Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAOdenton, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MDFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia