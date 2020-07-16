Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2258 Winter Garden Way Available 08/01/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Garage! - Available July 1, 2019. Welcome home to your beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in highly sought after Olney! Main level features open kitchen, separate living room and dining area, half bath, hard wood floors, and access to deck. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms, one full bath, and master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Downtstairs you will find a fully finished basement that walks out to fenced-in yard. Detached garage and driveway fits up to 3 cars! Home is tucked away on a quiet, tree lined street minutes to the ICC!



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@Streamlinemanagement.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Min 12 month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)

*Tenant is responsible for lawn care



To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961177)