Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2009 CARTER MILL WAY

2009 Carter Mill Way · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Carter Mill Way, Olney, MD 20833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Pool is open and ready for the season! Gorgeous 5 bed, 4.5 bath on almost 7 acres with in-ground pool and wrap-around deck backing to woods. Spectacular property with breathtaking views and custom finishes - dramatic entry foyer sets the tone for this gorgeous home. Main level features two-story living room plus formal living and dining room & spectacular gourmet kitchen, beautiful mahogany library and airy sun room! Updated kitchen with Commercial Grade Gas Cooking - breakfast area, tile floors, granite countertops, large center island. Massive upper lower owner suite with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, dressing room, dual closest and fireplace. CUSTOM OWNERS BATH w/HEATED FLOORS, dual shower with Rain feature and soaking tub. Upper level laundry room. Lower level features spacious recreation room, wet-bar, fireplace and walk-out to sprawling landscape with fenced pool deck!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have any available units?
2009 CARTER MILL WAY has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have?
Some of 2009 CARTER MILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 CARTER MILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2009 CARTER MILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 CARTER MILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY offer parking?
No, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY has a pool.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 CARTER MILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 CARTER MILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
