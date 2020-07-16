2009 CARTER MILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Pool is open and ready for the season! Gorgeous 5 bed, 4.5 bath on almost 7 acres with in-ground pool and wrap-around deck backing to woods. Spectacular property with breathtaking views and custom finishes - dramatic entry foyer sets the tone for this gorgeous home. Main level features two-story living room plus formal living and dining room & spectacular gourmet kitchen, beautiful mahogany library and airy sun room! Updated kitchen with Commercial Grade Gas Cooking - breakfast area, tile floors, granite countertops, large center island. Massive upper lower owner suite with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, dressing room, dual closest and fireplace. CUSTOM OWNERS BATH w/HEATED FLOORS, dual shower with Rain feature and soaking tub. Upper level laundry room. Lower level features spacious recreation room, wet-bar, fireplace and walk-out to sprawling landscape with fenced pool deck!!