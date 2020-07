Amenities

Two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located in Olney, MD within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This home features hardwood flooring, dine-in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, and ample parking. Access to community pool is included. $1950 per month plus utilities. Security deposit and background check required. Please contact Brian at 240.793.1828 to schedule an appointment or for more information.