Pristine age restricted 55+ condo in the community of Carrolls Creek. Bright and sunny interior. Kitchen with hard surface counters, gas cooking, and room for a table. Spacious living room with door to patio overlooking the walking path and grounds. Master suite with sitting room, walk-in closet, and master bath with roll-in shower and grab bars. Additional bedroom and bath. This unit is hearing impaired equipped. Attached 1 car garage with storage area. A must to see!