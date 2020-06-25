All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD

15700 Quince Orchard Road · No Longer Available
Location

15700 Quince Orchard Road, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open SAT 6/15 2-4pm. BRAND NEW HOME!! Immediately available. Good credit scores a must. No pet. One family living. This brand new 2019 built home features 7BR/5BA brick front colonial with a 3 car garage, circular driveway and 5,800 sq ft of living space on .77 acres of land. Boasting energy efficiency upgraded systems throughout, 3 levels of hardwoods, an upgraded trim package, 2 gas fireplaces and a full-daylight walkout basement. The main level is pure perfection with well appointed entertaining spaces, a huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. There are thick exterior walls with an energy efficient package, granite countertops in all the baths (as well as the Kitchen) and sprinklers throughout. The first floor features a fabulous in-law suite. A hardwood staircase leads to the upper level where double doors take you to the spectacular Master Suite, complete with a 3 sided gas fireplace, huge sitting room and a fabulous bath! 4 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths are found on this level. The lower level is completely above ground, with light-filled windows, a spacious Recreation, large storage room and another bedroom & full bath. You will love the treed views, circular driveway and 3 car garage, as well as the location close to great shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have any available units?
15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have?
Some of 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD currently offering any rent specials?
15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD pet-friendly?
No, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD offer parking?
Yes, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD offers parking.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have a pool?
No, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD does not have a pool.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have accessible units?
No, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
