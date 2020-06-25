15700 QUINCE ORCHARD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open SAT 6/15 2-4pm. BRAND NEW HOME!! Immediately available. Good credit scores a must. No pet. One family living. This brand new 2019 built home features 7BR/5BA brick front colonial with a 3 car garage, circular driveway and 5,800 sq ft of living space on .77 acres of land. Boasting energy efficiency upgraded systems throughout, 3 levels of hardwoods, an upgraded trim package, 2 gas fireplaces and a full-daylight walkout basement. The main level is pure perfection with well appointed entertaining spaces, a huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. There are thick exterior walls with an energy efficient package, granite countertops in all the baths (as well as the Kitchen) and sprinklers throughout. The first floor features a fabulous in-law suite. A hardwood staircase leads to the upper level where double doors take you to the spectacular Master Suite, complete with a 3 sided gas fireplace, huge sitting room and a fabulous bath! 4 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths are found on this level. The lower level is completely above ground, with light-filled windows, a spacious Recreation, large storage room and another bedroom & full bath. You will love the treed views, circular driveway and 3 car garage, as well as the location close to great shopping and dining.