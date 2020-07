Amenities

Move in ready single family home for rent in Quince Orchard Estate. 4 large bedroom and laundry all on the upper level. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and en suite full bath with separate shower. Freshly painted. Den/Home office. Deck. 2 car garage plus driveway. New roof. Close to the Kentlands, Darnestown RD and lots of shopping/dining options. Call Jack today for a showing before it gone!