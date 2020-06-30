All apartments in North Potomac
Find more places like 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Potomac, MD
/
15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE

15504 Owens Glen Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15504 Owens Glen Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous three-story townhome is newly renovated and move-in ready. Three bedroomsall have brand new flooring. Two full baths and two half baths. Updated eat-in kitchen featuresbay window and granite counter tops. Large stainless steel refrigerator/freezer. Stainless steelnatural gas oven and stove. Stainless steel dishwasher. Living room has wood burning fireplaceand sliding glass door onto private deck overlooking beautiful tree lined open area.Central air conditioning. Natural gas hot water and forced-air heating. Full size clothes washerand dryer. Cedar closet.Off street parking in attached garage and on driveway.Great quiet location, easy walk to Kentland~s shopping, dining, schools and public parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have any available units?
15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have?
Some of 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr
North Potomac, MD 20850

Similar Pages

North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms
North Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with Balcony
North Potomac Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDKingstowne, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University