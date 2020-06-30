15504 OWENS GLEN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous three-story townhome is newly renovated and move-in ready. Three bedroomsall have brand new flooring. Two full baths and two half baths. Updated eat-in kitchen featuresbay window and granite counter tops. Large stainless steel refrigerator/freezer. Stainless steelnatural gas oven and stove. Stainless steel dishwasher. Living room has wood burning fireplaceand sliding glass door onto private deck overlooking beautiful tree lined open area.Central air conditioning. Natural gas hot water and forced-air heating. Full size clothes washerand dryer. Cedar closet.Off street parking in attached garage and on driveway.Great quiet location, easy walk to Kentland~s shopping, dining, schools and public parks.