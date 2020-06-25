11533 FLINTS GROVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Dufief home in great condition with hardwoods and laminate hardwoods throughout main level,spacious and open kitchen with granite and table space area that opens up into family room that has a stone gas fireplace and walks out to screened porch, large fin basement with den, large bedroom and over sized master bedroom and bath with large soaking tub. ** Smaller dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.