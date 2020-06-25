All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

11533 FLINTS GROVE LANE

11533 Flints Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11533 Flints Grove Lane, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Dufief home in great condition with hardwoods and laminate hardwoods throughout main level,spacious and open kitchen with granite and table space area that opens up into family room that has a stone gas fireplace and walks out to screened porch, large fin basement with den, large bedroom and over sized master bedroom and bath with large soaking tub. ** Smaller dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

