2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9170 HITCHING POST LANE
9170 Hitching Post Lane, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
Quaint 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath TH located in sough after Community in Howard County Laurel. New carpet and appliances along with fresh paint. Washer and dryer inside property and ready for move in.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
15 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Maryland City
11 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7603 WEATHER WORN WAY
7603 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Beautiful Ground Level, Apartment Style Condominium, conveniently located in the Village of Kings Contrivance Community of Columbia. Minutes from the Village Center, commuter routes, dining and entertainment. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15706 DORSET ROAD
15706 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent on the second floor, Unit has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Stackable washer & dryer. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Slider doors to balcony. Tenant to enjoy community swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Columbia
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hickory Ridge
15 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1100 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Oakland Mills
32 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1054 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
