Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9856 Whiskey Run

9856 Whiskey Run · No Longer Available
Location

9856 Whiskey Run, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunningly spacious townhome with a great location and ready for move-in. The large open living room is brightly lit with natural light great for entertaining. The kitchen offers new appliances with ample countertop and cabinet space to stay organized while preparing meals to share. The bedrooms have plenty of closet space to spread out. There is also an finished basement which would make a great second living room, recreational area, or whatever may suit your needs. Located within walking distance of several parks, and grocery store along with a short drive to the highway means quick commutes allowing you to spend more time with loved ones. This home also comes maintenance free with trash,snow removal, and exterior maintenance all provided by the HOA. Reach out today to schedule a showing and move in tomorrow before this opportunity slips through your fingers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9856 Whiskey Run have any available units?
9856 Whiskey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9856 Whiskey Run currently offering any rent specials?
9856 Whiskey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9856 Whiskey Run pet-friendly?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run offer parking?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run does not offer parking.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9856 Whiskey Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run have a pool?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run does not have a pool.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run have accessible units?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9856 Whiskey Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 9856 Whiskey Run does not have units with air conditioning.
