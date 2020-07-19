9856 Whiskey Run

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Stunningly spacious townhome with a great location and ready for move-in. The large open living room is brightly lit with natural light great for entertaining. The kitchen offers new appliances with ample countertop and cabinet space to stay organized while preparing meals to share. The bedrooms have plenty of closet space to spread out. There is also an finished basement which would make a great second living room, recreational area, or whatever may suit your needs. Located within walking distance of several parks, and grocery store along with a short drive to the highway means quick commutes allowing you to spend more time with loved ones. This home also comes maintenance free with trash,snow removal, and exterior maintenance all provided by the HOA. Reach out today to schedule a showing and move in tomorrow before this opportunity slips through your fingers.