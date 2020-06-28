All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

9827 SOLAR COURSE

9827 Solar Course · No Longer Available
Location

9827 Solar Course, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Impeccable Brick Front Colonial Townhome for rent in Emerson Community of Howard County. Built 2012, home features open floor plan, three-bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom with Walk-In closet. New carpet . Wood flooring in living and kitchen area. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Center Island in Kitchen. Dual vanities in Master Bathroom. Powder room and Deck on 2nd level. Easy access to Rt. 1, I-95, 216, and 29. Community amenities include access to common areas, pool, tennis court, and community center. One Car Garage with ample front and guest parking. Walk-out back yard. Must check out before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have any available units?
9827 SOLAR COURSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have?
Some of 9827 SOLAR COURSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 SOLAR COURSE currently offering any rent specials?
9827 SOLAR COURSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 SOLAR COURSE pet-friendly?
No, 9827 SOLAR COURSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE offer parking?
Yes, 9827 SOLAR COURSE offers parking.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9827 SOLAR COURSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have a pool?
Yes, 9827 SOLAR COURSE has a pool.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have accessible units?
Yes, 9827 SOLAR COURSE has accessible units.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 SOLAR COURSE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9827 SOLAR COURSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9827 SOLAR COURSE does not have units with air conditioning.
