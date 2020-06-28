9827 SOLAR COURSE

Amenities

Impeccable Brick Front Colonial Townhome for rent in Emerson Community of Howard County. Built 2012, home features open floor plan, three-bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom with Walk-In closet. New carpet . Wood flooring in living and kitchen area. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Center Island in Kitchen. Dual vanities in Master Bathroom. Powder room and Deck on 2nd level. Easy access to Rt. 1, I-95, 216, and 29. Community amenities include access to common areas, pool, tennis court, and community center. One Car Garage with ample front and guest parking. Walk-out back yard. Must check out before it's gone!