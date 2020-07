Amenities

Welcome home! We have a 2 bedroom 2 full bath town-home with fully finished basement with a built in bar in the sought after community of Whiskey West. This home features an updated bath , washer and dryer, bay window, central air, and dishwasher. The home also features a patio for entertaining. Please hurry and schedule your appt. to view before its gone!