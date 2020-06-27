Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C
9620 Homestead Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
9620 Homestead Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Howard County townhome condo. Newly renovated kitchen. No smoking.Will consider your small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have any available units?
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have?
Some of 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C offer parking?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have a pool?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have accessible units?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723
Similar Pages
North Laurel 1 Bedrooms
North Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible Apartments
North Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Sykesville, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Ferndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Severna Park, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Westphalia, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Calverton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College