9620 Homestead Ct Apt C
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

9620 Homestead Ct Apt C

9620 Homestead Court · No Longer Available
Location

9620 Homestead Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Howard County townhome condo. Newly renovated kitchen. No smoking.Will consider your small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have any available units?
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have?
Some of 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Homestead Ct Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C offer parking?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have a pool?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have accessible units?
No, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9620 Homestead Ct Apt C has units with air conditioning.
