Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

9445 FENS HOLLOW

9445 Fens Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

9445 Fens Hollow, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely Townhouse centrally located in Howard County Laurel- Freshly painted with numerous upgrades for the~ new tenant. Large living room and dinning~~that walks out to large deck. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk upstairs to 3 large bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Fully finished basement with seating area, full bath and another space~~for office or room with walkout to the fenced yard.~Don't miss this townhouse located near highly rated Howard county schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have any available units?
9445 FENS HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have?
Some of 9445 FENS HOLLOW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 FENS HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
9445 FENS HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 FENS HOLLOW pet-friendly?
No, 9445 FENS HOLLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW offer parking?
No, 9445 FENS HOLLOW does not offer parking.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9445 FENS HOLLOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 9445 FENS HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 9445 FENS HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 FENS HOLLOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 9445 FENS HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9445 FENS HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
