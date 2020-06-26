9445 FENS HOLLOW

Amenities

Lovely Townhouse centrally located in Howard County Laurel- Freshly painted with numerous upgrades for the~ new tenant. Large living room and dinning~~that walks out to large deck. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk upstairs to 3 large bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Fully finished basement with seating area, full bath and another space~~for office or room with walkout to the fenced yard.~Don't miss this townhouse located near highly rated Howard county schools!!!