All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9393 Rock Ripple Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9393 Rock Ripple Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9393 Rock Ripple Ln

9393 Rock Ripple Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9393 Rock Ripple Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Laurel! The lower level of the home has great natural lighting and a den area. The main level of the home opens into a large living area with wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, and a dining area. Upstairs the master bedroom is carpeted, with a master bathroom suite with a separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms with great closet space and a hall bath. Enjoy the convenience of a laundry area as well!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5694386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have any available units?
9393 Rock Ripple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have?
Some of 9393 Rock Ripple Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9393 Rock Ripple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9393 Rock Ripple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9393 Rock Ripple Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln offers parking.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have a pool?
No, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have accessible units?
No, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9393 Rock Ripple Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9393 Rock Ripple Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College