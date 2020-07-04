9393 Rock Ripple Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Laurel! The lower level of the home has great natural lighting and a den area. The main level of the home opens into a large living area with wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, and a dining area. Upstairs the master bedroom is carpeted, with a master bathroom suite with a separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms with great closet space and a hall bath. Enjoy the convenience of a laundry area as well!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5694386)