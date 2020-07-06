9384 Rock Ripple Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f13f2be0be ---- AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! MONTH TO MONTH POSSIBLE! Large open floor plan townhouse in quiet community in Howard County. Less than 5 years old, still shiny and new! Three levels with three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms with fully finished basement. Property backs to Nature Preserve which can be enjoyed from the large deck off the kitchen. Laundry is on bedroom level. Master bedroom features not one but two huge walk-in closets! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upgraded water tank and LED bulbs throughout make this property as energy efficient as possible. Two car garage with automatic opener. Close to Fort Meade, NSA, DISA, CYBERCOM, Arundel Mills and major commuter routes to Washington DC and Baltimore. The rent for a year lease is $2795/month. This property can also be rented month to month, unfurnished, all utilities and FIOS internet included for $3795/month. It is available IMMEDIATELY. This one is not going to last. Schedule a showing today!